John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga is an action-packed gangster drama!

The much-awaited gangster film ‘Mumbai sagaThe teaser is out now and is an intense action filled video. The film is set in a time when Mumbai was still called Bombay and violence ruled the city. ‘Mumbai Saga’ will be released in theaters on 19 March 2021.

A minute-long teaser of ‘Mumbai Saga’ begins with iconic scenes from Bombay and the introduction of Amartya Rao (John Abraham), a ruthless gangster who rules Mumbai by rising from the streets of Bombay. The teaser shows how powerful, dangerous and influential Rao’s character is.

Miracle in the frame is another important character of the film, a cop, played by Emraan Hashmi. He himself is a self-made man who rises from the ghetto of Bombay and plans to stop Rao at all costs.

The rest of the teaser gives a glimpse of the other characters in the film who all seem well suited to their parts. From the looks of it, ‘Mumbai Saga’ is going to be a brilliant, action-packed gangster drama with superb acting skills shown by the leading stars.

‘Mumbai Saga’ is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta with actors like John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Sunil Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Grover, Prateek Babbar and Rohit Bose Roy. This will be the first time that John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen opposite each other.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, produced by Krishna Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir, is Mumbai Saga ‘all set for its theatrical release on 19 March 2021.

