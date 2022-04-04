John Batiste and Silk Sonic big winners at the Grammys

Jon Battist won Album of the Year honors at the Grammy Awards on Monday for We’re at the Grammy Awards, giving him five trophies in one night, including ’70s Silk Sonic Record of the Year and Song of the Year and Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo took three. Award.

Batiste honored the performers he had defeated. “Creative arts are subjective,” he said. “Be you.”

The multi-genre artist also won for his work with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the songs “Cry”, the videos for “Freedom”, and the soundtrack to “Soul”.

“I just keep my head down and I work on crafts every day. I love music,” he said.

R&B supergroup Silk Sonic took home awards in all four categories, including Record of the Year.

Bruno Mars and Anderson. Pak was prolific as he admitted…