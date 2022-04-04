John Batiste Delivers ‘Freedom’ in 2022 Grammys, Gap Commercial

John Battist, the artist most nominated at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom” at the Las Vegas Awards show on Sunday night.

Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look shortly after hitting the piano intro. Their backup dancers were performed in pastel colors, reminiscent of a Pixar film. Soul That Batiste co-composed for the score.

The singer eventually made his way to the crowd—eventually standing on top of Billie Eilish’s table. After the performance, the same exact song was played in the Gap commercial.

including his nomination for Album of the Year (it is us) and Record of the Year (“Freedom”) categories, the versatile batiste is up for 11 Grammys…