John Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic Winner at Grammys, President Zelensky: “Help Us, But Not With Silence”

The President of Ukraine called for support for his country. “We are fighting against Russia, which is creating a terrible silence with its bombs. The silence of death. Fill that silence with your music. Today. Tell our story. Tell the truth about the war, on television, On social media. Support us in any way you can but can. Anyway, but not with silence.”

Later, composer John Legend played a new song called “Free”. Ukrainian artists Mika Newton and Susanna Iglidan joined him on stage, and a poem by Lyuba Yakimchuk, who had recently escaped from Ukraine, was also read. Images of those affected by the conflict were shown in the background.