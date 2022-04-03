John Batiste on the Healing Power of Music and Love

When this year’s Grammy nominations were announced, John Batiste heard his name 11 times – Most of any artist this year, Eight nominations were for their album “We Are” and three for their work on the soundtrack to the film “Soul”.

Correspondent Jim Axelrod said, “They just kept calling your name.”

“I was really floored every time,” Batiste said.

“We Are” displays this exceptional range, from its terrifying New Orleans roots, heard on the track “Freedom,” Don’t Dare You Dance:

… classical-jazz hybrid “Movement 11.”

Axelrod asked, “You said, ‘God has given us 12 notes.’ What did you do with those 12 notes from these two albums that are responsible for such praise?”

“I’ve always thought you had sound and sound…