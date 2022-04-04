John Batiste Takes Top Honors At 64th Grammys

LAS VEGAS – The main favorite of the evening with 11 nominations, John Batiste distinguished himself at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening by collecting five trophies, including album of the year, for “We Are”.

The artist also received awards for their music videos for their songs “Cry”, “Freedom”, and for their work with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the “Soul” soundtrack.

The Grammys celebrate the best artists and technicians in the music industry.

Other big winners of the night: newcomer Olivia Rodrigo with three trophies, including the coveted Best New Artist, and R&B superduo Silk Sonic with four awards, including Song of the Year…