LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo made an impressive Grammy debut, Sonic Silk claimed two major awards, and John Batiste took home the most surprising win of the night by winning the top prize at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo made an impressive Grammy debut, Sonic Silk claimed two major awards, and John Batiste took home the most surprising win of the night by winning the top prize at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Batiste won five Grammy Sundays, including Album of the Year for “We Are”, an upset in a packed category filled with stiff competition from Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and the combined talents of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Following his victory, the multi-genre cast honored the performers he defeated, telling the audience that…