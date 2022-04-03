John Battist, Suleka Joud announce that they were secretly married

Grammy-nominated musician John Batiste, bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and Suleka Joud, author of the bestselling cancer memoir “Between Two Kingdoms,” revealed that they married in secret in February, saying they “CBS Sunday Morning” ” told. ,

The couple, who have been together for eight years, recently decided to get married for the second time after suffering from leukemia. “We got married the day before I was admitted to the hospital to undergo our bone marrow transplant,” she told correspondent Jim Axelrod.

“We knew we wanted to get married, I think, from the first week we started dating. That’s when John brought up the subject of marriage to me for the first time. So, we’ve been there for eight years. Not like that, you Know, hurry…