John Callinan appointed as Secretary General of the Department of Taoiseach and Government

The cabinet has approved the appointment of John Callinan as Secretary General of the Department of Taoiseach and Secretary General of the Government.

The appointment to the dual role makes him the most powerful civil servant in the country, replacing Martin Fraser, who has completed 11 years in the role and will become ambassador to London this summer.

Mr. Collinan has served as the second Secretary-General in the Department of Taoiseach since 2016. He has a responsibility to deal with Brexit, but his role has broadened in recent years, insiders say, and was the clear favorite to replace Mr Fraser.