John Campbell bids farewell to breakfast during his last show

John Campbell offered as many hugs as John Campbell bids an emotional farewell Friday morning.

Campbell thanked the team and the audience, saying, “Breakfast is a team… a breakcast is a collaboration.”

He said he was “proud” to be part of the team.

The veteran is taking on a new role as chief correspondent for the broadcaster TVNZ. (source: breakfast)

It was announced on Tuesday that Campbell was leaving the show to become TVNZ’s chief correspondent.

Campbell will tell stories on TVNZ’s news and current affairs shows, television and digital. He will also host several special events.

Kamal Santamaria will attend breakfast with Jenny-May Clarkson, Mattie McLean and Indira Stewart.

Campbell’s Breakfast Whoaw farewell with Clarkson, McLean and Stewart in a video tribute to them…