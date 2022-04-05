John Campbell to skip breakfast to become TVNZ chief correspondent

John Campbell is leaving Breakfast for a new role as TVNZ’s chief correspondent.

Kamal Santamaria will attend breakfast with Jenny-May Clarkson, Mattie McLean and Indira Stewart.

Campbell will tell stories on TVNZ’s news and current affairs show, television and digital. He will also host several special events.

Santamaria comes to TVNZ from Al Jazeera, having started her career at 3 News before moving abroad.

“Being TVNZ’s chief correspondent is a new and really exciting broadcast-digital role, and I’m ready for it,” Campbell said.

“From documentaries and broadcast specials, to stories for Sunday and 1News, to working in the urgency of our digital team when breaking news occurs, or when we want to tell stories in new or different ways, to ensure that TVNZ is talking…