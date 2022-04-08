John Campbell’s last day on TVNZ’s Breakfast: ‘Loved every second of it’

Other breakfast hosts paid tribute to Campbell who has been part of the team since April 2019. Video / TVNZ

John Campbell has bid a tearful farewell to his co-hosts on TODAY TVNZ’s Breakfast after three years on the morning news show.

And his colleagues shared some sweet tributes while sitting on the breakfast couch with Campbell on his final day.

“From the moment we got our breakfast with you, we knew your time with us would be memorable,” reflected co-host Matty McLean.

“You were never meant to sit still or be quiet, but we’ve loved every moment over the past three years and we’re pretty sure you have too.”

McLean, Jenny-May Clarkson and Indira Stewart all shared pre-recorded video messages with their colleague.

“Thank you, Jesse, for your guidance, kindness and compassion,” Clarkson said…