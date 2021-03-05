John Cena marries 1-year-old girlfriend in private ceremony

John cena One of the most recognized faces in WWE history. The 43-year-old former wrestler is a 16-time world champion and is tied only with Rick flair Reigns holds the most championships in the organization’s history. That too has been the subject of Lots of meme to count.

Loading...

The prototype may not give opponents in the ring like “five knock shuffle” or “attitude adjustment” at once, but it still performs sporadically. smack down and at WrestleMania. Cena’s life beyond wrestling Extends to hollywood, Where he has acted as an actor Dulitil (2020), playing with fire (2019), Blockers (2018) more Daddy’s Home (2015). He was also a rapper before his film days.

Loading...







Loading...

Cena’s personal life has been viewed subtly. He previously proposed to WWE Star and Diva Nikki Bella After the tag team match WrestleMania 33 Before Partition in 2018. His former fiance, whose sister Brie Bella is also a WWE diva, then had a child with Artem Chigwintsev, who partnered with him dancing with the Stars.

Loading...

Sina did not wait long to find the woman of her dreams and they tied the knot in 2020.

Loading...

John Cena married Shay Sharizadeh

related: John Cena’s net worth is money we’ll never see

Loading...

Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh married on October 12 in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida TMZ Sports And PWInsider.

Loading...

The couple reportedly began dating in early 2019 but were not officially featured together at the New York City red carpet premiere until October 2019 playing with fire. A year later, he tied the knot during the coronavirus epidemic and the COVID-19 outbreak.

Loading...

According to Hollywood life, The two were first spotted on a date in Vancouver in March last year. Cena was filming a film there when the two met.

Loading...

Who is shayarazadeh?

Shariatadeh is definitely a smart woman.

Loading...

The newly married woman studied electrical and electronics engineering at the University of British Columbia before graduating in 2013 I! Online. He then worked as a product manager at Motorola solutions company Avigilon in Vancouver, Canada.

Loading...

The Canadian continued their long distance relationship and even flew to San Diego to see him. According to Hollywood life, He took a remote job that allowed him to travel with Cena.

Loading...

Shariatadeh is not on social media, but her husband is. Sina has not shared pictures from the wedding, but He tweeted On 9 October, “Prem includes continuous effort. When you really are ready to let love and want to be loved, it needs to flourish, I think there is no more beneficial connection. “

Loading...

John Cena’s last marriage

This is not the first time Cena exchanges nuptials.

Loading...

She previously married Elizabeth Huberdue from 2009 to 2012. Cena met Huberdeau in high school, and the divorce was a very ugly one.

Loading...

According to TMZ, He challenged his prenup after being accused of cheating. Heavy Note that Huberdew also stated that he never saw divorce coming.

Loading...

Cena has never had children with either Huberdew or anyone else for that matter. The WWE Superstar publicly revealed that he was not interested in having children while dating Nikki Bella, which was reportedly the real reason for their break-up.

Loading...

The Total Bellas TV show star said, “Overall, we had such an incredible relationship.” “Better Together with Maria Mennos” show. “It was just two people who wanted two different lives. We were trying a lot to make it one. “