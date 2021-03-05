John Cena’s net worth owes a large sum to “The Prototype”

in 2002, John cena Started its main roster journey in WWE. The West Newbury, Massachusetts, native made an immediate impact by responding to Kurt Angle’s challenge in a June 27, 2002 episode smack down.

Cena had a very competitive match against the Olympic gold medalist, telling Angle that he entered the ring to deliver “Ruthless Aggression”. In fact, after the match, Undertaker Praised him Backstory, Which gave her confidence even greater.

Two years after making his main roster debut, Cena had the opportunity to compete for the WWE Championship against which he competed in a Triple Threat competition Big show And Kurt angle To determine who will be the No. 1 contender for the title WrestleMania XX.

Sina’s career and her bank account will never be the same.

John Cena WWE Career

Although Cena was unsuccessful, he won the United States Championship WrestleMania XX Defeating The Big Show. Before winning the United States Championship, Cena went from a cookie-cutter-style babyface to a rapper Heal, who represents himself as the “Doctor of Theganomics”.

Despite his prolific antics, his popularity as a WWE superstar grew, and he once again became a good man (but now very Edgar). Three years after making his main roster debut, Cena defeated John “Bradshaw” Layfield to become WWE Champion for the first time WrestleMania 21.

Since 2005, Cena has been the top babyface of Tech Wrestling Entertainment, despite receiving mixed reactions to the bulk of his reign at the helm. During this time, notable rivals have formed against names such as Cena Edge, Batista, Randy orton, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Aj styles, And Brock Lesnar, among others.

John cena hollywood career

Winning the world title on 16 occasions, the Royal Rumble twice, the five-time US Title, the four-time Tag Team Championship and the Money in the Bank contract, John Cena is undoubtedly one of WWE’s most successful wrestlers as a result of a resounding resume.

Starting her professional wrestling career as The Prototype at Ultimate Pro Wrestling, competing for promotions, winning the UPW Tech Heavyweight Championship, Cena was recruited by the WWF in 2000, officially the then-WWF development Territory, had signed a contract to begin with Ohio. In Valley Wrestling, 2001.

In addition to a successful wrestling career, Cena began his career as a featured actor in Hollywood in 2006, Acted in trending films Such as 12 rounds, Marine, Train accident, Bumble-bee, Ferdinand, Daddy’s Home, Daddy’s house 2, Dulitil, Blocker, wall And playing with fire Also featured in TV shows Search, Shanivari Night Live, And was the new host for the relaunch of Are You Smarter Than A 5th GraderThe

John cena wife

Is married to john cena Shay shariadeedh. The two married in October 2020 in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida.

Shariatzade had previously studied electrical and electronics engineering at the University of British Columbia before working in Vancouver, Canada. I! Online.

The pair reportedly started dating in 2019. Hollywood life, He was first spotted on a date in March 2019. They made a public appearance together at the premiere of New York City’s red carpet premier Playing Fire in October 2019.

What is John Cena’s net worth?

From high school bodybuilding successes to multi-time world champions and successful actors, Cushing Academy and Springfield College Exercise Physiology graduates have also used their rise to superstardom Make-A-Wish Foundation’s biggest contribution is, Grant more than 600 wishes.

In his personal life, Sew was Married Elizabeth Huberdue For three years and earlier Busy On offer for former WWE star Nikki Bella for six years WrestleMania 33. John Felix Anthony Cena Jr. is also a huge car enthusiast, whose collection features At least 20 muscle cars, Some of which are one of a kind.

Since 2015, Cena has spent more time in California focusing on his acting career, and is now a part of it Fast and furious Chain.

According to John Cena, there is an estimated net worth of $ 60 million in 2021 Celebrity net worth. Forbes It was recorded in 2017 that Cena was the second highest paid wrestler for an estimated $ 8 million.

Celebrity net worth The US professional wrestler and former bodybuilder is said to have earned $ 60 million from his career as a pro wrestler, actor, as well as his rap album, “You Can’t See Me,” which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard charts .

This article was originally published on August 25, 2019, but has been updated since their marriage.