In most cases, the stakes for the release of the key could not have been lower. unlimited love, the 12th album by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Chile will turn 40 next year. (As a band, that is; as individuals, they are at most 60 or so.) They have sold over 100 million records, and they have sold their song list For over $100 million. they also sold out shows On an upcoming World Stadium tour for which, I have to admit, including many future attendees, I bought tickets without listening to a second of a single song. unlimited love, Their tube socks have been hanging from the rafters of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for an entire decade; friend-of-the-band Chris Rock Involved them in 2012, and only flea bass strings Got slapped. (never forget that…