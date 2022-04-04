John Higgins hints at leaving “mental scar” after Neil Robertson return

Four-time snooker world champion John Higgins suggested he might retire after Neil Robertson went 9-4 before winning the Tour Championship

John Higgins has suggested he may retire after calling a missed shot against Neil Robertson ‘unforgivable’ as he lost the Tour Championship final at Landudno.

Robertson made an impressive comeback 9-4 to beat Higgins 10-9 and retain the title. While Higgins took a strong 3-0 lead with impressive breaks of 136 and 126, Robertson came close to making the most of the break in the sixth frame as he missed the last Blue but leveled the match at 3-3.

