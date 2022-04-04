John Higgins slams Tour Championship final collapse ‘unforgivable’

John Higgins says his final frame loss at the Tour Championship in Wales was “unforgivable” and praised Australian Neil Robertson for fighting down 9-4 to defend the title he won 12 months earlier.

The final defeat at Landudno on Sunday is Higgins’ fifth loss of the season, and would have been a deserved victory for a player who knocked five centuries during the tournament.

But he missed the yellow at 9-4 that could lead to the 10th and winning frame, and missed a crucial red as Robertson sealed the win.

It’s a bitter pill for Higgins to swallow, as he heads into the world championships in Crucible; While on the farm, the Wizard of Wishes does not seem to be able to cross the bus line.

A clearly disappointed Higgins said: “Every credit. Neil just came back and…