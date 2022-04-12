John Howard hits back at Anthony Albanese Gough dismissal, says Labor leader ‘should have known that figure’

Anthony Albanese has declared key economic figures a “must know” after former Prime Minister John Howard previously dismissed the Labor leader’s major campaign gaffe.

Former prime minister John Howard says he should be “at the top” of key economic figures if Anthony Albanese wants the country’s top job.

Mr Howard retracted his previous statement when he dismissed Mr Albanese’s failure to recall cash and the unemployment rate by telling reporters “so what” when asked to comment.

“Is this a serious question? Well, Anthony Albanese didn’t know the employment rate, so what? He said Monday while campaigning in the Liberal-held seat of Hasluk, Western Australia.

But Mr. Howard took his off-the-cuff remarks back and told “Leadership Matters”…