John Howard says critics of Scott Morrison are plagued by personal grievances

John Howard says critics of Scott Morrison are plagued by personal grievances

In an interview on the sidelines of a property council conference in Hobart, Mr. Howard said: “They were both probably consumed by personal despair and despair when he made the remarks.”

“I haven’t seen any evidence that [Mr Morrison] There is a bully, that he is arrogant or any of them. Awesome? Well, whoever becomes the leader of a political party, he is tremendous. ,

But Mr Howard said he firmly believes party members should select candidates for lower and upper house seats through referendums – rather than setting candidates by factional deals to head office, as in many Happening in major NSW seats.

Senator Fieravanti-Wells condemned the practice in his speech, saying Mr Morrison and his aide Alex Hawke had “crushed and ruined the Liberal Party in NSW …


Read Full News