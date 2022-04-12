John Howard warns against ‘weird logic’ of Climate 200 independents as he attacks Anthony Albanese’s economic record

Anthony Albanese’s attempt to associate himself with Bob Hawke was criticized by former Prime Minister John Howard, who also warned against the “weird logic” of Climate 200 independents.

Former Prime Minister John Howard hit back at Anthony Albanese’s attempt to identify with Bob Hawke as he dismissed the Labor leader’s economic record.

Mr Albanese, who launched his federal election campaign this week, has sought to move away from his Labor Left faction roots and recently tied himself to the late former prime minister.

He said at the Australian Financial Review’s business summit in March that he would “take my lead from Bob Hawke”.

On Tuesday he also bolstered his economic credentials by citing his work as an “economic policy adviser” to Mr Hawke.

But Mr. Howard retaliated…