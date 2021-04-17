John Kennedy insists Celtic “cannot make any

The Hoops tackle arch-rivals Rangers within the Scottish Cup fourth-round on Sunday.

Celtic‘s interim boss John Kennedy believes there can be little margin for error in opposition to Rangers on Sunday. The Hoops tackle the newly-crowned Premiership champions of their keenly-awaited Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Ibrox. Celtic, who’ve gained the competitors a report 4 instances in a row, turned in a glowing efficiency within the 6-0 dwelling win over Livingston final weekend.

Former Parkhead defender Kennedy has seen proof that they’re on their means again to their greatest however expects extra can be required in opposition to Steven Gerrard’s aspect, who’ve gained all 18 home video games at Ibrox this season.

He stated: “I believe we’re shut performance-wise. We have been good, we have been rather more constant.

“We have dominated video games, we have had plenty of the play, we have created quite a lot of possibilities, and we have not given an excessive amount of away in our personal field and aim.

“There are many positives there, however, once more, it’s going to be a troublesome sport.

“It is a cup match, you possibly can’t make any errors, you need to go into the sport and hit prime kind.

“Our latest kind is promising for us, it’s going to give us confidence off the again of the final sport and the little run we have had.

“We have been scoring targets and placing in good performances, the gamers are discovering their kind as nicely, so it results in a really thrilling sport.

“However we all know that going to Ibrox and the magnitude of the sport, we’ve got to ensure we’re all concentrated and doing our jobs and hopefully we come out with an excellent efficiency and end result.”

Kennedy is eager to make sure readability of activity is the important thing message for the journey to Govan the place Celtic will look to register their first win of the season in opposition to Rangers after two defeats and a draw in opposition to their metropolis rivals.

He stated: “I am not going to place an excessive amount of stress on myself or the crew – it is about performances, it is about being clear.

“Typically the emotion of those video games overrides the readability of your judgement.

“Now we have to be clear when it comes to what the sport means and what we’ve got to do to carry out in that sport and hopefully that brings a constructive end result.

“It has harm us as a lot as anybody when it comes to shedding our league title this 12 months, to Rangers.

“When alternatives like this come up, it’s about the way you go into the sport and if meaning laying down a marker then tremendous.

“An enormous a part of Sunday can be in regards to the end result. Even when the efficiency is not good, we need to present the mentality and willingness to go and work and run, and even when we have to grind it out, we’ll attempt to grind it out.”