John Kokken (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

John Kokken is known as Anish John Kokken. He is an Indian actor working primarily in Telugu and Tamil cinemas. His notable works are 1- Nenokkadine (2014), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), and K.G.F: Chapter (2018). John appeared in the MX player series named Ramyug. After, his first film, many opportunities arose for him.

Birth & Family

John Kokken was born on 27 March 1981 in Mumbai, Maharashtra into a Roman Catholic Malaysian Christian family. He originated in Kerela and his father John Kokken is a professor and, his mother Thressiamma John Kokken, is a nurse by profession. He did his schooling at Our Lady of Nazareth High School, Bhayander and graduated from Anjuman-i-Islam’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Mumbai.

Bio

Real Name Anish John Kokken
Nickname John
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 27 March 1981
Age (as in 2021) 40 Years
Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Family Mother: Thressiamma John Kokken
Father: John Kokken
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Meera Vasudevan (m. 2002-2016)
Pooja Ramachandran (m. 2019-Present)
Son: Ariha Kokken
Religion Christianity
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
John Kokken (Actor)

Career

John debuted his career with the Malayalam movie Kalabham in 2007. His films include Veeram (2014), 1- Nenokkadine (2014), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), and K.G.F. Chapter (2018). His film in the Malayalam language Tiyaan, released in 2017 produced by Jiyen Krishnakumar. The film featured Prithviraj Sukumar and Indrajith Sukumaran in significant roles.

Education Details and More

School Our Lady of Nazareth High School, Bhayandar
College Anjuman-i-Islam’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Mumbai
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Film : Kalabham (2007; Malayalam)
Web Series : Ramyug (2021; Hindi)
Police Diaries 2.0 (2019; Kannada)
Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 10″ Feet
Weight 78 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 44 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 15 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Playing Snooker and Yoga

Personal Life

John Kokken was married to Meera Vasudevan in 2002, and they have a son. His former wife, Meera Vasudevan, is an actress who won the Tamil Nadu State Film Special Award for Best Actress and the Asianet Award for Best New Female Face of the Year. They broke up in 2016. Later he married to Pooja Ramachandran on 15 April 2019, a presenter and actress.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Girlfriends Pooja Ramachandran (Actress)

Meera Vasudevan (Actress)
Marriage Date First – 2002
Second – 15 April 2019
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About John Kokken

  • John Kokken was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • John began working at the age of 23 as a Service Associate in Reception at the ITC Grand Maratha Sheraton and Towers Hotel, Andheri, Mumbai.
  • He’s crazy about fitness.
  • John is a great yoga practitioner.

If you have more details about John Kokken. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

