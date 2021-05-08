John Kokken (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

John Kokken (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

John Kokken is known as Anish John Kokken. He is an Indian actor working primarily in Telugu and Tamil cinemas. His notable works are 1- Nenokkadine (2014), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), and K.G.F: Chapter (2018). John appeared in the MX player series named Ramyug. After, his first film, many opportunities arose for him.

Birth & Family

John Kokken was born on 27 March 1981 in Mumbai, Maharashtra into a Roman Catholic Malaysian Christian family. He originated in Kerela and his father John Kokken is a professor and, his mother Thressiamma John Kokken, is a nurse by profession. He did his schooling at Our Lady of Nazareth High School, Bhayander and graduated from Anjuman-i-Islam’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Mumbai.

Bio

Real Name Anish John Kokken Nickname John Profession Actor Date of Birth 27 March 1981 Age (as in 2021) 40 Years Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Family Mother: Thressiamma John Kokken

Father: John Kokken

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Meera Vasudevan (m. 2002-2016)

Pooja Ramachandran (m. 2019-Present)

Son: Ariha Kokken Religion Christianity Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

John debuted his career with the Malayalam movie Kalabham in 2007. His films include Veeram (2014), 1- Nenokkadine (2014), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), and K.G.F. Chapter (2018). His film in the Malayalam language Tiyaan, released in 2017 produced by Jiyen Krishnakumar. The film featured Prithviraj Sukumar and Indrajith Sukumaran in significant roles.

Education Details and More

School Our Lady of Nazareth High School, Bhayandar College Anjuman-i-Islam’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Mumbai Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Film : Kalabham (2007; Malayalam)

Web Series : Ramyug (2021; Hindi)

Police Diaries 2.0 (2019; Kannada) Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 10″ Feet Weight 78 Kg Body Shape Chest: 44 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 15 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Playing Snooker and Yoga

Personal Life

John Kokken was married to Meera Vasudevan in 2002, and they have a son. His former wife, Meera Vasudevan, is an actress who won the Tamil Nadu State Film Special Award for Best Actress and the Asianet Award for Best New Female Face of the Year. They broke up in 2016. Later he married to Pooja Ramachandran on 15 April 2019, a presenter and actress.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Girlfriends Pooja Ramachandran (Actress) Meera Vasudevan (Actress) Marriage Date First – 2002

Second – 15 April 2019 Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About John Kokken

John Kokken was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

John began working at the age of 23 as a Service Associate in Reception at the ITC Grand Maratha Sheraton and Towers Hotel, Andheri, Mumbai.

He’s crazy about fitness.

John is a great yoga practitioner.

