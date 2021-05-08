John Kokken (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

John Kokken (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More
John Kokken is known as Anish John Kokken. He is an Indian actor working primarily in Telugu and Tamil cinemas. His notable works are 1- Nenokkadine (2014), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), and K.G.F: Chapter (2018). John appeared in the MX player series named Ramyug. After, his first film, many opportunities arose for him.
Birth & Family
John Kokken was born on 27 March 1981 in Mumbai, Maharashtra into a Roman Catholic Malaysian Christian family. He originated in Kerela and his father John Kokken is a professor and, his mother Thressiamma John Kokken, is a nurse by profession. He did his schooling at Our Lady of Nazareth High School, Bhayander and graduated from Anjuman-i-Islam’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Mumbai.
Bio
|Real Name
|Anish John Kokken
|Nickname
|John
|Profession
|Actor
|Date of Birth
|27 March 1981
|Age (as in 2021)
|40 Years
|Birth Place
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Family
|Mother: Thressiamma John Kokken
Father: John Kokken
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Meera Vasudevan (m. 2002-2016)
Pooja Ramachandran (m. 2019-Present)
Son: Ariha Kokken
|Religion
|Christianity
|Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Career
John debuted his career with the Malayalam movie Kalabham in 2007. His films include Veeram (2014), 1- Nenokkadine (2014), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), and K.G.F. Chapter (2018). His film in the Malayalam language Tiyaan, released in 2017 produced by Jiyen Krishnakumar. The film featured Prithviraj Sukumar and Indrajith Sukumaran in significant roles.
Education Details and More
|School
|Our Lady of Nazareth High School, Bhayandar
|College
|Anjuman-i-Islam’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Mumbai
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Film : Kalabham (2007; Malayalam)
Web Series : Ramyug (2021; Hindi)
Police Diaries 2.0 (2019; Kannada)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 10″ Feet
|Weight
|78 Kg
|Body Shape
|Chest: 44 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 15 inches
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Hobbies
|Playing Snooker and Yoga
Personal Life
John Kokken was married to Meera Vasudevan in 2002, and they have a son. His former wife, Meera Vasudevan, is an actress who won the Tamil Nadu State Film Special Award for Best Actress and the Asianet Award for Best New Female Face of the Year. They broke up in 2016. Later he married to Pooja Ramachandran on 15 April 2019, a presenter and actress.
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Married
|Girlfriends
|Pooja Ramachandran (Actress)
Meera Vasudevan (Actress)
|Marriage Date
|First – 2002
Second – 15 April 2019
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
Some Facts About John Kokken
- John Kokken was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- John began working at the age of 23 as a Service Associate in Reception at the ITC Grand Maratha Sheraton and Towers Hotel, Andheri, Mumbai.
- He’s crazy about fitness.
- John is a great yoga practitioner.
