John Lennon ‘hated’ Elvis Presley’s new single – ‘Don’t like him anymore’. Music | Entertainment

On June 22, 1963, John Lennon left the rest of the Beatles to appear on the BBC TV show Jukebox Jury. During the show, Lennon was tasked with judging the music world’s latest and greatest singles.

And, although the Liverpudlian star was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley, he didn’t like Elvis’ latest “awful” song, (You’re the) Devil in Disguise.