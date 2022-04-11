John Lennon’s son Julian sings ‘Imagine’ for the first time in support of Ukraine – National

Despite vow never to sing father’s hit song to imagineJulian Lennon has released a cover in support of Ukraine.

Lennon, 59, performed as a part of Global Citizen’s social media rally, stand up for ukraineWhich is working to raise funds for the war-torn country amid the invasion of Russia.

In a dim, candlelit room, Lennon sang a ballad originally sung by his father, John. He was accompanied by Nuno Bettencourt on guitar.

In the description of the YouTube video, Lennon very clearly outlines his reasons for singing. to imagine.

He wrote, “The war on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy… As a human being, and as an artist, I am forced to respond in the most important way possible.”