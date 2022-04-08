John Leslie was ‘broken’ as he appeared in court amid sexual assault claims

A friend has claimed that John Leslie was left “broken” as he appeared in court.

The former Blue Peter and This Morning presenter has appeared in court several times on various charges related to sexual misconduct, the most recent being in 2020 when she faced a jury in 2008 after she was accused of grabbing a woman’s breast without consent. fell. The woman alleged that this happened at a Christmas party in London in December that year.

After the allegations were made in 2017, the case went to court three years later in 2020. It was a week long trial with Mr. Leslie. Ultimately being acquitted by a jury on the charges, Which he always vehemently denied.

(image: PA) (image: PA)

Mr Leslie had always denied all sexual misconduct…