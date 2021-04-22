John Lineker Delivers Devastating First-Round Knockout of Troy Worthen

ONE Championship (ONE) returned with “ONE on TNT III,” a beforehand recorded occasion from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The action-packed card featured a collection of thrilling combined martial arts contests and a “dream match” between placing legends.

In the primary occasion, #1-ranked bantamweight contender John Lineker destroyed a recreation however overmatched Troy “Fairly Boy” Worthen to win by knockout within the first spherical.

“Fingers of Stone” Lineker got here out of the gates firing highly effective boxing combos with out warning. He went on to land a torrent of thudding punches to the pinnacle and physique all through the battle.

Displaying large conditioning and sturdiness, Worthen by some means stayed on his ft regardless of absorbing Lineker’s finest pictures. However inside the ultimate minute of the primary spherical, the highly effective Brazilian linked with a straight proper hand that marked the top for his foe. “Fingers of Stone” rapidly adopted up with one other proper hand on the bottom to seal the end.

Within the co-main occasion, #4-ranked flyweight contender Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu took care of enterprise in opposition to harmful grappler and #5-ranked contender Reece “Lightning” McLaren in an entertaining three-round affair.

Wakamatsu made his intent identified early on, winging wild haymakers from vary whereas McLaren consistently threatened with submissions in intense mat exchanges. Because the bout wore on, Wakamatsu started to ascertain his dominance, tagging McLaren with crisp boxing combos. In the long run, all three judges scored the battle in favor of the Japanese star to win by unanimous determination.

On the Bleacher Report lead card, Okay Rae Yoon shocked former ONE Featherweight World Champion and present #5-ranked light-weight contender Marat “Cobra” Gafurov, successful by unanimous determination after three carefully contested rounds of motion. Together with his victory, Okay will face American legend Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez at “ONE on TNT IV” subsequent week.

In a extremely anticipated rematch, Miao Li Tao authored a implausible efficiency in opposition to Ryuto “Dragon Boy” Sawada to return away with a unanimous determination after a grueling three-round battle.

And in a ONE Tremendous Collection Muay Thai showdown, kickboxing icon Nieky “The Pure” Holzken put collectively an amazing efficiency to cease legendary striker John Wayne “The Gunslinger” Parr within the second spherical.

Official Outcomes for “ONE on TNT III”

Blended Martial Arts – Bantamweight: John Lineker defeats Troy Worthen by way of Knockout (KO) at 4:35 of Spherical 1

Blended Martial Arts – Flyweight: Yuya Wakamatsu defeats Reece McLaren by way of Unanimous Resolution

Blended Martial Arts – Light-weight: Okay Rae Yoon defeats Marat Gafurov by way of Unanimous Resolution

Blended Martial Arts – Strawweight: Miao Li Tao defeats Ryuto Sawada by way of Unanimous Resolution

Muay Thai – Catchweight (80.8 KG): Nieky Holzken defeats John Wayne Parr by way of Technical Knockout (TKO) at 1:23 of Spherical 2