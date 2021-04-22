LATEST

John Lineker Delivers Devastating First-Round Knockout of Troy Worthen

Avatar
By
Posted on
John Lineker Delivers Devastating First-Round Knockout of Troy Worthen

ONE Championship (ONE) returned with “ONE on TNT III,” a beforehand recorded occasion from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The action-packed card featured a collection of thrilling combined martial arts contests and a “dream match” between placing legends.

In the primary occasion, #1-ranked bantamweight contender John Lineker destroyed a recreation however overmatched Troy “Fairly Boy” Worthen to win by knockout within the first spherical.

“Fingers of Stone” Lineker got here out of the gates firing highly effective boxing combos with out warning. He went on to land a torrent of thudding punches to the pinnacle and physique all through the battle.

Displaying large conditioning and sturdiness, Worthen by some means stayed on his ft regardless of absorbing Lineker’s finest pictures. However inside the ultimate minute of the primary spherical, the highly effective Brazilian linked with a straight proper hand that marked the top for his foe. “Fingers of Stone” rapidly adopted up with one other proper hand on the bottom to seal the end.

Within the co-main occasion, #4-ranked flyweight contender Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu took care of enterprise in opposition to harmful grappler and #5-ranked contender Reece “Lightning” McLaren in an entertaining three-round affair.

Wakamatsu made his intent identified early on, winging wild haymakers from vary whereas McLaren consistently threatened with submissions in intense mat exchanges. Because the bout wore on, Wakamatsu started to ascertain his dominance, tagging McLaren with crisp boxing combos. In the long run, all three judges scored the battle in favor of the Japanese star to win by unanimous determination.

On the Bleacher Report lead card, Okay Rae Yoon shocked former ONE Featherweight World Champion and present #5-ranked light-weight contender Marat “Cobra” Gafurov, successful by unanimous determination after three carefully contested rounds of motion. Together with his victory, Okay will face American legend Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez at “ONE on TNT IV” subsequent week.

In a extremely anticipated rematch, Miao Li Tao authored a implausible efficiency in opposition to Ryuto “Dragon Boy” Sawada to return away with a unanimous determination after a grueling three-round battle.

And in a ONE Tremendous Collection Muay Thai showdown, kickboxing icon Nieky “The Pure” Holzken put collectively an amazing efficiency to cease legendary striker John Wayne “The Gunslinger” Parr within the second spherical.

Contents hide
1 Official Outcomes for “ONE on TNT III”
2 Proceed Studying

Official Outcomes for “ONE on TNT III”

Blended Martial Arts – Bantamweight: John Lineker defeats Troy Worthen by way of Knockout (KO) at 4:35 of Spherical 1
Blended Martial Arts – Flyweight: Yuya Wakamatsu defeats Reece McLaren by way of Unanimous Resolution
Blended Martial Arts – Light-weight: Okay Rae Yoon defeats Marat Gafurov by way of Unanimous Resolution
Blended Martial Arts – Strawweight: Miao Li Tao defeats Ryuto Sawada by way of Unanimous Resolution
Muay Thai – Catchweight (80.8 KG): Nieky Holzken defeats John Wayne Parr by way of Technical Knockout (TKO) at 1:23 of Spherical 2

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
43
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
41
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
38
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
38
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top