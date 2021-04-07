LATEST

John Madden’s Grandson Getting College Football Looks

Avatar
By
Posted on
John Madden’s Grandson Getting College Football Looks
Screenshot from YouTube (left), AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File (right)

Young or old, football fans around the country know how influential John Madden has been to the game. From his long and storied tenure as a head coach and broadcaster to his impact on the video game industry with the Madden NFL series, he is the definition of a legend. There’s a reason he’s worth $200 million.

Madden’s grandson, Jesse Madden, is trying to make an impact of his own. He is the starting quarterback of his high school football team and has received interest from several NCAA programs.

Watch the video

Contents hide
1 Jesse Madden Recruiting
2 QB Jesse Madden Highlights

Jesse Madden Recruiting

RELATED: John Madden’s Net Worth: The King of Football is Certainly Paid Like It

Madden attends Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, California. He is a solid player and his path to college football will likely come as a preferred walk-on.

Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan offered Madden this kind of deal in July 2020. Should he accept, the student-athlete wouldn’t be guaranteed a scholarship, but could still make an impact on the game if he chose to stick with the Wolverines.

There is still some time before a decision has to be made, so there is always the chance that Madden starts to rack up scholarship offers as well.

Even if he doesn’t, plenty of great college football players have made it big-time as walk-ons. Baker Mayfield became a Heisman Trophy winner. Clay Matthews was a star at USC. JJ Watt turned out to be one of the best defensive players in NFL history.

QB Jesse Madden Highlights

Madden has just started to take over the reins as the Dragons’ starting varsity quarterback. His dad is the offensive line coach. His legendary grandfather watches the games from his SUV using binoculars.

The state of California had postponed fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are back up and running now. Through his first three games in the 2020-21 season, Madden threw for 720 passing yards and seven touchdowns. There will be plenty more TDs to go around as the season continues.

“There aren’t many Madden quarterbacks, and Jesse always had a ball in his hand, whether it was a basketball, a baseball or a football,” John Madden told the Bay Area News Group. “In Little League, he was a pitcher, and in Pop Warner a quarterback. He always threw. It’s who he was and who he is.”

Madden and Bishop O’Dowd reached the state championship in 2019, so there are plenty of expectations for this team going forward. Las Lomas High School and Of the room are going to be threats, but the Dragons will have every opportunity to repeat in the 2021 playoffs.

Jesse Madden is a more-than-serviceable quarterback who will almost certainly get the opportunity to play in college. The Madden family name will continue to permeate the game of football for years to come.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
736
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
735
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
733
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
728
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
716
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
711
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
673
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
625
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
595
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
590
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top