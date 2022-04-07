John Stones reveals the key to Manchester City’s advantage over Liverpool in Premier League title race

The eyes of the world will be on the Etihad Stadium this weekend as Manchester City host Liverpool in a game that is likely to have a major impact on where the Premier League will end the season in May.

With the clash separating the best sides in England before the clash, there is little margin for error in Pep Guardiola’s side, who face the Reds in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in a few weeks’ time.

However, City centre-half John Stones believes his side’s experience of seeing Jurgen Klopp’s men on their way to league glory in the 2018/19 campaign – where the Blues won the title on the final day of the season at Brighton – Puts them in the driver’s seat for weekend combat.