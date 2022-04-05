John Travolta in Norfolk: filming about RAF Lakenheath

Hollywood legend John Travolta is shooting a film based at Suffolk Airbase in East Anglia.

Grease star Travolta, who sent social media into a frenzy when he was Spotted in Norfolk over the weekendRAF is in the area for a film inspired by Lakenheath.

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Norfolk – credit: Gary Middleton

The Travolta-starrer is based on a book by Frederick Forsythe in which the 68-year-old actor says he has “always loved”.

The book is a novel about a pilot of a de Havilland Vampire jet traveling from RAF Celle in Suffolk to RAF Luckenheath in Suffolk in Germany in 1975, when his jet has an electric…