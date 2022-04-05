Hollywood superstar John Travolta has surprised him fans in Morrison and Vedrspun pub. A-Lister, who willingly interact with their fellow customers and employees and posed Selfi during his travels.

Pulp fiction, grease and Saturday night fever icon Travolta, 68, and two friends are said to have eaten burgers and pizza at a pub on Thursday night. And then he was seen buying steak and other groceries with two bodyguards at a Morrisons store on Saturday.

Law student Jamie Salter, 20, spoke to the actor at The Romantic Rye in Dereham, Norfolk, describing it as “a surreal experience”. He said: “It was incredible to meet John Travolta. Dereham doesn’t usually host some of the most famous Hollywood stars on the planet.

Read more: Soap actress Jennifer Wilson who…