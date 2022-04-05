John Travolta surprises shoppers and pub-goers with an appearance in Norfolk. UK News

Hollywood star John Travolta is seen shopping and relaxing in Norfolk – with “excited” people talking about the “surreal experience” of meeting the “one and only” actor.
The 68-year-old “had a really good conversation” with people at a supermarket in Morrison’s when staff thought it was the actor standing at the bread counter.
The Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever star was seen relaxing at a pub in downtown Dereham, about 15 miles west of Norwich.
American actor Renham Hanger is believed to have been in the area for filming at the studio and it came just days after he took the stage. Oscar In many…
