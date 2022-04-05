John Travolta surprises shoppers and pub-goers with an appearance in Norfolk. UK News

Hollywood star John Travolta is seen shopping and relaxing in Norfolk – with “excited” people talking about the “surreal experience” of meeting the “one and only” actor.

The 68-year-old “had a really good conversation” with people at a supermarket in Morrison’s when staff thought it was the actor standing at the bread counter.

The Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever star was seen relaxing at a pub in downtown Dereham, about 15 miles west of Norwich.

Image: Travolta (right) with Uma Thurman (left) and Samuel L. Jackson at last week’s Oscars. photo: AP

American actor Renham Hanger is believed to have been in the area for filming at the studio and it came just days after he took the stage. Oscar In many…