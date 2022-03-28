John Travolta, Uma Thurman reunite dance sequence at Oscars 2022

John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman – presenters for the Best Actor award dazzled the stage at the event with their epic film, pulp FictionYes, revaluation.

While Travolta and Thurman recreated an iconic dance scene from Quentin Tarantino’s film, Jackson (as a spectator) quipped at the surprise, saying “some actors remain in character throughout the shoot, and some Well, he never let it go.”

Getting into the groove, Thurman said that maybe he could have a five-dollar milkshake, to which Travolta repeated the quote from his film, “How about a royal with cheese?”

Jackson later gave his two cents pulp Fiction“The film was a masterpiece, but these two think …