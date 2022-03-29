John Wayne’s 1973 Oscars attack and Clint Eastwood mock Sachin Littlefeather, as Will Smith x Chris Rock slaps debate

In 1973, John Wayne faced severe criticism for attempting to attack Native American actress and civil rights activist Sachin Littlefeather during the Oscar ceremony. Fellow actor Clint Eastwood also came under criticism for mocking Littlefeather at the same event.

Years later, the controversial incident gained renewed attention in the wake of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slap at the Oscars 2022. On Sunday, Smith made headlines for hitting The Rock on stage after the latter joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s (Will Smith’s wife) shaved head. During the 94th Academy Awards.