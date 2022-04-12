Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial: Heard claims Depp raped her

In a shocking escalation in the ongoing fight between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the actress’ lawyers claimed in court on Tuesday that Pirates of the Caribbean The star “sexually assaulted” the actress during a blacked-out-drunk incident near the end of their troubled marriage.

The explosive claims, which had never been made publicly before, were referenced during the opening statements in the former couple’s defamation lawsuit. Depp is suing Heard for an op-ed he wrote for Washington Post In which she claimed that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. The pair, who were married in 2015 and separated a year later, are underway at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia in the long-awaited trial, which made international headlines.

But Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew and…