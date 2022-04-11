Johnny Depp, Amber Heard ready to face each other on camera

The latest chapter in Johnny Depp’s legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard begins later in America.

He claims that an article written by him falsely alleges domestic abuse Washington Post.

High-profile figures, including James Franco and Elon Musk, are attesting.

Defamation case against Depp is lost sun Last year, the newspaper in Britain called him a “wife killer”.

Despite this, he is doing all this to clear his name again.

The star has always denied allegations of abuse and said that she has been boycotted by Hollywood because of the claims.

Depp launched a US$50m (€45.9m) defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019, arguing that he Washington Post The article falsely implies that she was the victim of abuse during their relationship.

Hurd has argued…