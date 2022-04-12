Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: Actors banned from court photos as initial statements begin in $50m case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reach High Court as defamation trial continues
Johnny Depp’s opening statements for millions of defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard are set to begin Monday morning in Virginia with a jury selection.
Seven jury members and four alternate members were chosen to hear the case. He claims a 2018 article written by Hurd Washington Post – in which she talked about domestic violence against women – implicit Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.
Although the 35-year-old did not name the actor, Depp’s lawyers say Heard’s allegations have made it difficult for the 58-year-old to play the roles he previously held.
Depp is known for starring in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Sweeney Todd And Charlie and the Chocolate…
