Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court battle: What you need to know

Here’s a refresher you should know.

Depp and Amber met on the set of “The Rum Diary” in 2009, married in 2015 and were embroiled in a contentious split for months with allegations of bad behavior leveled by both parties.

In 2016 Heard alleged that Depp hit her in the face after throwing a phone at her Los Angeles home. Depp denies the charge and has not been charged with any crime.