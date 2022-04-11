Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court battle: What you need to know

Here’s a refresher you should know.
Depp and Amber met on the set of “The Rum Diary” in 2009, married in 2015 and were embroiled in a contentious split for months with allegations of bad behavior leveled by both parties.
In 2016 Heard alleged that Depp hit her in the face after throwing a phone at her Los Angeles home. Depp denies the charge and has not been charged with any crime.
The couple resolved their divorce months later, issuing a joint statement, which read, “Our relationship was extremely passionate and at times unstable, but always bound by love.”
Heard in December 2018 Wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post The title “I spoke out against sexual violence – and faced the wrath of our culture. This must change” in which she wrote that she “became a public figure …
