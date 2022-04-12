Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off again in US defamation lawsuit

The latest chapter in Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard began on Monday as a US defamation trial began over Heard’s allegations about domestic abuse.

Depp (58) has sued Hurd for $50 million (€46 million). He alleges she defames him after writing a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about escaping domestic abuse.

Depp was never named in the article, but his lawyers have said it was clear Heard was referring to him and that the article damaged his film career and reputation.

Depp has denied all allegations of abuse. He…