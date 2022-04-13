Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court Case Comp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off in court on the first day of the ‘soap opera’ libel trial in Virginia. ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have faced each other in court on the first day of their multimillion-dollar US libel trial – the actor’s team said their ex is preparing for the “performance of a lifetime”, and His lawyers have warned that the case will expose the “real” person behind the “fame” and “pirate costumes”.

depp58 is suing heard In a column she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, she discussed her experiences of domestic abuse, but did not name her ex-husband.

The actor’s lawyers say the op-ed falsely implies Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by her when they were married, and the allegations have made her career in Hollywood difficult.

image: Depp’s older sister Christie…

