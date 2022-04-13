Johnny Depp ‘bent on revenge’ in Amber Heard defamation case, court tells

Amber Heard’s lawyers described Johnny Depp as “hell-bent on revenge” as he defended himself in his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit.

Depp, 58, sued actress Heard for defamation in a 2018 article in The Washington Post in which she discussed her experiences of domestic abuse.

Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by his client when they were married.

His name is not mentioned in the article and, according to Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the First Amendment of…