Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit may involve mudslinging: Amber Heard’s attorney

However, more than anything, he pointed out that Depp’s name is never mentioned in the article in question.

Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, admitted that Depp’s name never appears in the piece.

“It didn’t have to be done,” Chew told the jury. “Everyone in Hollywood knew what she was talking about.”

Depp’s team argues that the article is an example of “defamation by implication”. In a December 2018 piece, Heard wrote that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women who speak up.”

Chew said this is a clear reference to a restraining order Heard sought in May 2016—right after Depp told her he wanted a divorce—in which he claimed she was physically abused.