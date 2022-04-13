Johnny Depp ‘ex-husband intent on revenge’ – Amber Heard’s lawyer

Amber Heard’s lawyers said Johnny Depp was a “revenge-crazy ex-husband” as he defended himself in his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit.

The 58-year-old actor is suing actress Ms. Heard, his former partner, for defamation over a 2018 article he wrote in The Washington Post in which he discussed his experiences of domestic abuse.