Johnny Depp ‘ex-husband intent on revenge’ – Amber Heard’s lawyer

Amber Heard’s lawyers said Johnny Depp was a “revenge-crazy ex-husband” as he defended himself in his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit.
The 58-year-old actor is suing actress Ms. Heard, his former partner, for defamation over a 2018 article he wrote in The Washington Post in which he discussed his experiences of domestic abuse.
Lawyers for Mr. Depp say the article falsely implies that Ms. Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.
The article does not mention Mr Depp’s name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the First Amendment to the US Constitution that protects freedom of expression.
