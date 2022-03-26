Johnny Depp Just Suffered A Devastating Blow In Case Against Amber Heard

by Doug Norie | 10 seconds ago

After a highly publicized trial that went off a few years ago, leaving the Johnny Depp persona non-grata in Hollywood, he has another set for the next month, this time against ex-wife Amber Heard. But Depp could have suffered a setback even before the trial began time limit Reporting that the court sided with Hurd on a particular part of the case. When it comes to trials, the ball can be in his court and it becomes especially difficult for Depp to win.

As the case progresses to a trial, a judge ruled that Amber Heard could use Virginia’s anti-SLAPP statute as part of her case. This means the actress and Depp’s ex-wife could be offered some more legal protection in both the Depp lawsuit as well as…