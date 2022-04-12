Johnny Depp opens $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard; Elon Musk, James Franco may testify

The latest chapter in Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard began on Monday as a US defamation trial began over Amber’s allegations of domestic abuse. Johnny is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, saying she defames her when she wrote a 2018 opinion piece about domestic abuse survivors in the Washington Post. Read also: Johnny Depp loses UK defamation case over ‘wife beater’ article, court rules allegations were ‘largely true’

While the op-ed in question never mentioned the actor by name, Johnny’s lawyers claim it was clear Amber was referencing him. He claims that the piece damaged his film career and reputation. Following allegations of domestic abuse, the actor was dropped from the Fantastic Beasts film franchise,…