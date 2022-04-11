Johnny Depp sues Amber Heard for $50 million over domestic abuse article in Washington Post

Johnny Depp’s billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard is about to begin in a Virginia courthouse.

The former Hollywood power couple are both expected to testify in person at trial, and high-profile figures including James Franco, Paul Bettany and Elon Musk are scheduled to testify.

Depp is suing his former partner for defamation over a 2018 op-ed he wrote in the Washington Post in which he discussed his experiences of domestic abuse.

The actor’s lawyers say the article mentions that 35-year-old Heard was physically and sexually abused at the time of her marriage.

Depp, 58, has said the allegations have made it difficult for him to get the kind of roles he once did.

The title of the piece was: I Spoke…