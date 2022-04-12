Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard lawyer says she is ‘hell on revenge’

Johnny Depp’s lawyers accused his ex-wife, Amber Heard, of fabricated domestic violence claims against her to advance her career, as a defamation trial went on in Virginia on Tuesday.

Depp has sued Heard for $50 million, alleging that he 2018 Op-Ed in The Washington Post,

Meanwhile, Heard’s attorneys argued in their opening statement that their allegations were entirely true, and that they had a First Amendment right to express their views. His attorney, Ben Rottenborn, argued that Depp was trying to ruin Heard’s life by prosecuting him.

“For years, Mr. Depp wanted to humiliate Amber, harass her, ruin her career,” argued Rottenborn, calling Depp “an obsessive …