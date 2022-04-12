Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: The latest legal battle explained

Film star Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard over a newspaper article that claimed she was the victim of domestic abuse.

The pair had already covered their personal affairs on the front page after Depp sued Newsgroup Newspapers Ltd., publisher of the British newspaper The Sun, for an article in which she was called a “wife beater”.

Although the dispute was between Depp and The Sun, Heard appeared as a witness for the newspaper and “the three-week trial in London looked like a feud between the former spouses”, said BBC,

It was dubbed the “trial of the century” at the time, but the courtroom drama is far from over. After losing his action against The Sun, Depp is now suing Heard for $50m (£38m), which he…