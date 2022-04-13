Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: Lawyers claim Depp is a ‘demon’ who took Heard hostage

Johnny Depp is seeking millions in damages in an op-ed Amber Heard wrote for The Washington Post. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Disturbing Content

Amber Heard’s lawyers have claimed that Johnny Depp held her in “hostage condition” for three days in 2015.

Depp has sought US$50 million ($72m) in damages in an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018 alleging domestic abuse.

But now Hurd’s team has made shocking allegations about his behavior in court amid the defamation lawsuit.

Lawyer Alain Breedhoft told the jury that he “jammed him up against the bar. He threw bottles and bottles at her … kill her”, reports the Daily Mail.

Breedhoft said that the actor even tried to penetrate her …