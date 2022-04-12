Johnny Depp wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, court heard

A court has heard that Johnny Depp was a “revenge-crazy ex-husband” as the actor’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard was ongoing in the US state of Virginia.
Lawyers on behalf of the Aquaman actress said Mr Depp had sought to “destroy” her and that the situation was “disturbing, but not surprising”.
The actor, 58, is suing his former fellow actress Heard for defamation over a 2018 article he wrote in The Washington Post in which he discussed his experiences of domestic abuse.
Lawyers for Mr. Depp say the article falsely implies that Ms. Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.
He says the allegations have made it difficult for him to land roles like that, and launched a $50 million lawsuit in 2019.
