Fairfax, VA — The long-awaited Johnny Depp defamation trial is set to begin next Monday in the Fairfax County Courtroom, where both Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard plan to take the stand personally.

Actors James Franco and Paul Bettany with Billionaire Elon Musk and Walt. representatives of Disney company, Warner Bros., and TookThe OS Angeles Police Department, too, is expected to testify at trial.

Hollywood star Depp, who has appeared in several blockbuster films, filed a defamation suit in 2019 against Heard, who is also an actor, for 2018. Washington Post Op-Ed She wrote that included comments on domestic violence. Depp was not named in Heard’s op-ed. But the actor argues that what Heard wrote in the op-ed hurt his career.

